DU Admissions 2022: Schedule for admissions in NCWEB post-graduation programmes released

Delhi University has released the schedule for admission in post-graduation for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Students may check the schedule at the official website ncweb.du.ac.in.

The university will release the first admission list on December 12, 2022. Students can start applying for the same from December 13, 2022 (10 am) till December 14, 2022 (11:59 pm). After submitting their application forms, students can get their documents verified and take admissions from 10 am on December 13, 2022, which will go on till December 15, 2022 (11:59 pm).

The second admission list will be announced by the university on December 17, 2022. Students can start applying from December 19, 2022 (10 am). It will go on till December 21, 2022 (1 PM). Students can also submit their fees by December 21, 2022 (11:59 PM).

It will also display the third list on December 23, 2022. Students can start applying from December 24, 2022 (10 am). Which will go on till December 27, 2022 (11:59 PM).

Earlier on Saturday, the university released the revised schedule for admissions in post-graduate programmes. Students have been asked to check the same at the official website — du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

Students had time till December 4, 2022 (11:59 PM) to apply for the first merit list. Colleges had time till December 5, 2022 (5 PM) to verify documents and approve the admissions. They also have time till December 6, 2022 (12 noon) to submit their fees.

According to the official notification of the same, the rest of the schedule continues to remain the same. While the second merit list will be released on December 7, 2022, the admission process will start on December 8, 2022, and continue till December 10, 2022. The third merit list is expected to be released on December 12, 2022, which will continue till December 15, 2022.

Even as the university is holding Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022, for post-graduate programmes, it will start holding the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) for admissions in post-graduate programmes from next year.