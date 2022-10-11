DU Admissions 2022: Last date to register extended, Phase 3 schedule released on du.ac.in

The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for the Phase 3 of admissions 2022. According to the schedule, DU first merit list 2022 will be released by the university on October 18. Before the first merit list, DU will be releasing a simulated list, which is scheduled to be released this week on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission process that began on September 12 will be conducted in three phases – The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.

The university had started the second phase of the undergraduate admissions process on September 26 to allow applicants the opportunity to select their preferred programme and college combination.

Candidates can now apply for admissions in various courses till 4.59 pm tomorrow, October 12.

DU Merit List Phase 3 schedule: Important dates

Last date to apply on CSAS portal: October 12, 2022 till 4:59 pm

DU Simulated list: October 14, 2022 at 5 pm

Edit window for Simulated list: October 14 to 16, 2022 till 4:59 pm

DU First Merit list: October 18, 2022 at 5 pm

DU Second Merit list: October 30, 2022 at 5 pm

DU Third Merit list: November 10, 2022 at 5 pm

DU Spot Allocation list: November 22, 2022 at 5 pm

At the time of the third merit list for DU Admissions, the seats for candidates from the Sports, ECA, CW and other supernumerary quotas will also be taken into consideration. For Sports and ECA candidates, the admissions will be done on the basis of the scores they get for their certificate, trials and CUET UG Result.