DU admissions 2022 first spot allocation list: The University of Delhi, DU will release the first spot allocation list for admission to the undergraduate programmes in various colleges. The candidates who applied for DU spot round will be able to download the first spot allocation list from the official website of DU – du.ac.in.

Those who will be shortlisted for the admission against fist spot allocation will have to accept seats between November 24 and 25. The candidates will have to remit their application fee latest by November 27 till 4.58 PM.

A total of 14000 seats will be filled through this admission process. For which, around 26,221 candidates have applied for spot allocation rounds as per reports. On the first day of the application process, a total of 14658 applications were received.

Also Read| DU UG Admission 2022: Check important updates

Students should note that the seats allocated in the spot round will be final. Students won’t be allowed to upgrade their seats in any subsequent round of the spot admission system. The seats allocated to the students will get freezed and the students will not even be able to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the DU fist spot admission 2022.

Also Read| DU launches financial support scheme for economically weaker students – All you need to know

The seat allocation in the spot rounds will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme – specific merit, college preference and category. The candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of DU- du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in. The direct link to the du first seat allocation 2022 list will be provided in this article, once released.