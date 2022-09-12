DU Admissions 2022 CSAS: What are the three phases? Find out details inside

For undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022-23, Delhi University has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today. Interested candidates can register on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, to apply for admission to colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi.

Till October 3, candidates will have time to register for their desired undergraduate programme. “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

Steps

a) First visit the official website — admission.uod.ac.in

b) Click on the link that reads admission for the undergraduate programme.

c) After registering on the website, candidates have to fill in all the required personal and educational details. Candidates have to upload mark sheets, photographs, and signatures.

d) Now, pay the registration fees

e) Last but not least, submit the form.

For the first time, this year, Delhi University will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. By September 15, entrance test results are expected, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

More students interested in Delhi University than in the previous year

According to reports, as many as 6,14,000 students showed interest in applying to Delhi University.

What is the first phase of DU admission?

The first phase has begun today. It will entail applying through the CSAS 2022 application form. It is available on the common portal. At the application stage, candidates will have to make a one-time (non-refundable) payment.

When will the second phase of DU admission begin?

After the CUET results are declared, the second phase of DU admissions will begin. The student will have to select the programme and college combination on the centralised CSAS portal.

Phase three: Allotment of seats

Third and the last phase will have an allotment of seats. It will have multiple rounds of admission and allotment. On the common admission portal, candidates will have to check the seat and colleges allotted to them.