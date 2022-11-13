DU Admissions 2022: CSAS to release round 3 seat allocation list today; here’s last date to freeze seats

The third seat allocation list for the Common Seat Application System (CSAS) will be released by Delhi University on November 13. Those who are interested in checking the details of their allotted seats can do so by visiting the university’s website.

Once the list is released, candidates will have time to choose their preferred seats from November 14 to 15. The online applications will also be accepted by the colleges from November 14 to 16.

The first phase of the selection process for the CSAS will be held on November 20. The list of vacant seats will be released at that time. The registration and application window for the first phase will also be open from November 21 to 22. After the list is released, candidates have time to accept the offered courses and colleges.

As many as 30,662 candidates who were allotted seats during the second phase of the selection process have decided to freeze their admissions. This means that they are satisfied with their seats and do not want to be upgraded in the next round, while 23,139 have opted for the upgrade.

Over a thousand mid-entry applications have been received by the university. The university has also given a window of seven days for fresh applicants to submit their applications.

The admission process for Delhi University’s various courses started on September 12. It is divided into three phases: the first, which is the application process; the second, which is the preference filling; and the third, which is the allotment-cum-admission process. This year, the university has started accepting students through the results of the Common University Evaluation Test (CUET).