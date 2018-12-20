DU admissions 2019: Delhi University likely to introduce online exams next year

The Delhi University is planning to introduce online entrance exams from next session onwards, officials said here.

The Delhi University is planning to introduce online entrance exams from next session onwards, officials said here. The Admissions Committee of the varsity had met early this year and it was decided that the varsity would have online entrance examinations to ensure that students who have not secured high percentage of marks also stand a chance to study in Delhi University.

“The proposal to have online entrance examinations was made by the Department of Commerce. Some members said the online mode would be difficult for students from far-flung areas who are not well-versed with computers,” said an official. The official said it was decided that there would be an offline as well as an online entrance exam to the varsity. The Delhi University is also mulling whether the entrance exam can be outsourced to the National Testing Agency.

“It is yet to be decided whether it can be done. The varsity will bring out a notification and subsequently the process will begin,” he added. Some faculty members have expressed reservations about the plan saying it will lead to increase in cost of conducting exams and will also put students who are not well-versed with computers at a disadvantage. However, some faculty members have supported the move saying it will help those students who do not meet the cut-offs to realise their dream of studying in the varsity.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will be holding online entrance exams in May 2019, a move criticised by the students’ union which called it a “scam”. The JNU students union has alleged that the varsity will have to spend more for the exam at a time when it is having shortage of funds.

