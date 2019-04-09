DU admissions 2019 to start from April 15, University to take this important step with CBSE

Delhi University Admissions 2019!

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi is likely to begin its admission process for various courses from April 15. The process will be initiated for admission to all undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD programmes offered by the varsity. Along with the registration process for admission, the Delhi University is also aiming to reduce cases of fake document submission. The university is in touch with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to directly obtain the mark sheets of students.

According to a PTI report, the Delhi University is in talks with the CBSE to use their database in order to get the mark sheets and certificates of the students. Once this is done, the students will not have to submit the same during the time of admission. Apart from this, the University is also planning to rope in forensic experts in order to check the veracity of mark sheets. “If we get access to the CBSE database of students, there will be surety of almost 80 per cent of students, while we can get the rest of the mark sheets and certificates verified from respective boards, thereby ensuring more transparency,” a DU official said.

DU admissions 2019: Schedule

While the Delhi University is yet to disclose the final registration dates, they have announced April 15 to May 7 as the tentative schedule of the admission process for the 2019-2020 academic session. The varsity is expected to reopen the admission portal on May 20 for 2 weeks for the updation of marks and courses.

Following this, the University will hold trials for ECA and Sports from May 20 itself. These will then be de-linked from admission cut-off lists, that means that candidates can expect the ECA trials to start before the cut-offs are announced.

The PTI report states that colleges under the Delhi University will be required to include representatives from various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, northeast, in their grievance committees. In addition to this, the admissions committee of DU has also decided to reduce the deduction of marks from 5 to only 2 per cent for the change of stream.