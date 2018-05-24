DU Admissions 2018: Top undergraduate colleges under Delhi University to look out for

Colleges under Delhi University provide a wide variety of Undergraduate programme offers for students to choose from.

DU Admissions 2018: The board examinations are over and now its time for admissions! As the month of June is approaching fast, class 12 students who have received or are awaiting their board examination results are gearing up to crack the best college for undergraduate studies in the country. While for engineering programmes, students appear for top technical examination like JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and on the other hand students who wish to pursue commerce wait for the Delhi University admission session to begin. Colleges under Delhi University provide a wide variety of Undergraduate programme offers for students to choose from. From BA, BCom to BSc, students have a variety of disciplines to choose from.

As per information available on the official website of Delhi University, the online registration for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes has begun and will end on June 7 till 6 PM. The admission to these courses will be based on the merit of a students’s class 12 board exam results or through entrance test. Mentioned below are some colleges that students can look for:

Miranda House

Founded in 1948 by the then Vice-Chancellor Sir Maurice Gwyer, Miranda House is a residential college for women in Delhi. Miranda House is built in warm red brick with cool and spacious corridors. Its original design was by the renowned architect Walter George and it shares an architectural affinity with other colonial educational institutions of the country.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. Functional Hindi

B.A. (Hons) Bengali

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Geography

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Music

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

B.A. Programme

B.El.Ed.

B.Sc. Life Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

St. Stephen’s College

Founded in 1881, by Reverend Samuel Scot Alnutt, Chaplain of Delhi, St. Stephen’s College is a Christian constituent college of the University of Delhi. The college admits both undergraduates and post-graduates, and awards degrees under the purview of the University.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. Programme

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

Hindu College

Founded in the year 1899 by Krishan Dassji Gurwale during the time of British Raj, the Hindu College is among the oldest colleges in Delhi. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in science, humanities and social sciences and commerce.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Music

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

B.A. Programme

B.Com. (Hons)

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

B.Sc. (Hons) Statistics

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Founded in 1929 by Sir Shri Ram, the Shri Ram College of Commerce is a premier institution in the field of Commerce and economics education in the country. It has been accorded A+ grade by the NAAC. The college offers both Undergraduate and Postgraduate level programmes. In addition to this, it also offers a two-year, full time, post-graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations for bright and ambitious students who wish to take up a career in the field of international business.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.Com (Hons.)

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

Established in 1956 in New Delhi by the late Sir Shri Ram in memory of his wife, the Lady Shri Ram College for Women is located in a beautiful 15 acre campus in South Delhi with approximately 2000 students, over 150 faculty, administrative and support staff and 16 courses of study.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Journalism

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) Psychology

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

B.Com. (Hons)

B.El.Ed.

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Statistics

Gargi College

Established in 1967, Gargi College offers a choice of subjects in 17 disciplines. It has over 180 members of the faculty and most of them hold doctorate degree. The College arranges inter-disciplinary seminars at national level every year.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. Programme

B.Com.

B.Com. (Hons)

B.El.Ed.

B.Sc. Life Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Microbiology

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

Hans Raj College

Founded in 1948, the Hans Raj College is one of the largest constituent colleges of the University of Delhi. The College has been ranked amongst the Top-10 Science, Arts and Commerce Colleges of India several times in the last decade or so. Through its regular curriculum and its various other extracurricular and co-curricular activities, the college ensures complete development of the body, mind and the soul while enshrining traditional Indian values in each of its students.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. Programme

B.Com. (Hons)

B.Sc. Life Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons) Anthropology

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics

B.Sc. (Hons) Geology

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science

Shyam Lal College

Established in 1964 by Padmashree Late Shri Shyam Lal Gupta, the Shyam Lal College is one of the full-fledged constituent colleges of University of Delhi that offers courses in science, commerce and humanities to more than 1800 students. The foundation stone of the college was laid down by Dr. Zakir Hussain.

Undergraduate Courses offered:

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. Programme

B.Com.

B.Com. (Hons)

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

Note: The aforementioned list is based on this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework.