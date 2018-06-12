DU admissions 2018: Maximum applicants to Delhi University from CBSE

The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

More than 85 per cent of applicants out of the over 2.70 lakh registrations for admission to Delhi University under-graduate courses are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to the varsity. As many as 2,49,694 applicants are from the CBSE, followed by 22,266 from the Uttar Pradesh board, 10,858 from the Board of School Education, Haryana, and 9,681 applicants from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations for over 56,000 Delhi University seats, according to a data shared by the varsity.

The least number of applicants, 245, are from the Mizoram Board of School Education, followed by the Aligarh Muslim University Board at 277, it said The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various under-graduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.