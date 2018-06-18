DU Admissions 2018: 1st cut-off list of SRCC is out – Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce can check here

For B.Com(H) Total number of seats are 501.

DU Admissions 2018: Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released the first cut off list for the 2018-19 academic session. The cut off to get admission in the B.com(H) IS 97.75 per cent for General category students. Category wise, OBC: 95.50%, SC: 92.75%, ST: 87.50%, PwD: 86.75%, Kashmiri Migrants: 88.75%.

For B.A.(H) Economics, the cut off is 98.50 per cent for General category. For OBC, it is 96.75%, SC:94.25%, ST: 92.50%, Pwd: 94.50%, Kashmiri Migrants: 95.50%

For B.Com(H) Total number of seats are 501, which includes 27% (135) seats of OBCs, 15% (75) seats of SCs and 7.5% (38) seats of STs. Seats for reserved categories are as per the policy of the University of Delhi. Reservation for candidates with Disabilities (PwD), Wards of Armed Forces, Nepalese, Bhutanese,Sikkimese, Wards of Kashmiri Migrants, candidates under Sports Category, Foreign candidates and Wards of University and College Employees are over and above 501 seats and as per the rules of University of Delhi and these seats are counted as supernumerary admissions.

For B.A. (Hons.) Economics total number of seats are: 123, which includes 27% (33) seats of OBCs, 15% (18) seats of SCs and 7.5% (9) seats of STs. Seats for reserved categories are as per the policy of the University of Delhi.

As per the guidelines issued by DU, once the cut-off is declared, the candidate must check that he/she satisfies the cut-off of course-college where he/she would like to take the admission. The candidate then should login to his/her portal and select the appropriate Course and College to generate the admission application form.

The applicant then proceed to the college for admission with following set of original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents.

(i) Class X Board Examination Certificate

(ii) Class X mark sheet (In case of CBSE, mark sheet & certificate are same)

(iii) Class XII mark sheet

(iv) Class XII provisional certificate/ original certificate

(v) Recent character certificate, issued either by the Principal of the school last

attended or Class -1 Gazetted Officer.

(vi) If applicable SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (In the name of the applicant) issued by

the competent authority.

(vii) If applicable OBC (non- creamy layer) certificate ( In the name of the applicant) caste

must be in central list issued by https://ncbc.nic.in

(viii) Transfer certificates from school/ college as well as Migration certificate from

Board/ University are required from those students who have passed senior

secondary exam from outside Delhi.

(ix) At least two passport size self-attested photographs.