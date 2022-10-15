Delhi University issues tentative rank list of candidates for UG admissions

Ahead of the announcement of the first seat allocation list, the Delhi University on Friday issued a “simulated” list of ranks of candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes.

The university said it will help them assess their probability of allocations in a particular programme and college.

The ranks are determined based on the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till Thursday, October 13. The simulated ranks are featured on the dashboard of the candidates. The list comes a day after the university closed the first (submission of the application form)and second (filling of college-course preferences) phases of the admission process. According to data provided by the university, 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses till Thursday, the last day for applying.

Out of this, more than 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences. “The University of Delhi has added another feature on the dashboards of the candidates, simulated ranks referring to which the candidates will be able to know their tentative ranks,” the varsity said in a statement.

“Through this facility, the candidates will be able to assess the probability of allocations in a particular programme and college,” the statement read.

Subsequently, the candidates will also be provided with a two-day window from October 14 to October 16 to change their preferences.

The “Preference-Change” window can also be used to add or delete programmes and option of selected colleges.

“After sequencing their preferences under the “Selected Preferences”, the candidates must ensure that their updated preferences are saved. Use the “Save Changes” tab to save the updated preferences. They must also preview the “Preference Selection” window to confirm their saved preferences have been submitted successfully,” the statement mentioned.

Upon reaching the deadline of the “Preference-Change” window on October 16, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked and these will become the basis for determining the allocation lists.

“It must also be noted that in no way should the Simulated Ranks be construed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation, for admission or final ranks and/or allocations of programme of study or college whatsoever,” it said.

On October 18, the varsity will announce the first list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) and the candidates will be given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to “accept” the allocated seat.

The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22. For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be October 24. For the seats left vacant in the first round, the university will open the second round of CSAS allocation and admission.

On October 25, the university will display vacant seats. Then the students will be given a three-day window to reorder higher preferences from October 25 to 27. The second allocation list will be announced on October 30. The students will be given a two-day window from October 31 to November 1 to accept the allocated seat, the varsity said. The college will verify and approve the online application from October 31 to November 2.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 3.

For the third round, the vacant list will be displayed on November 4. During the third round, the university will give a chance for mid-entry and a window to reorder higher preferences from November 5 to 7, according to the statement.

The third allocation list will be announced on November 10, the varsity said. The candidates will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13. The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 11 to November 14. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by November 17.

