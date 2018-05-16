DU admission procedure 2018: Over 43,000 applications filed within 24 hours

The university will hold ‘Open Day’ sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus. (IE)

Within 24 hours after Delhi University threw open its admission portal to aspirants, over 43,000 applicants submitted their forms for various undergraduate courses. “Since 6 pm yesterday, we have received 43,000 applications and there has been no technical glitches reported from our side,” said an official associated with admissions. While the registration for undergraduate programmes commenced yesterday at 6 pm, registrations to postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin on May 18. Registration for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will begin on May 20.

The university will hold ‘Open Day’ sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus. “Open Days will have two sessions – 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided,” a DU statement said.