DU Admission: Indian language can fetch applicants 10 extra points in BA Programme; here is how

DU Admission: With an aim to promote modern Indian language (MIL) at the undergraduate level, Delhi University has decided to lend extra 10 percentage points to candidates who had MIL in school level. The percentage points will be given to those who are willing to study language as a subject after taking admission in BA programme. A total of 10 percentage points will be available on the candidates’ ‘best of four’. At present, 30 colleges affiliated to DU, including Miranda House, Kamla Nehru College and Hindu, offer MILs such as Urdu, Sanskrit, Tamil, Punjabi, Telegu and Bengali, according to a Hindustan Times report.

A DU official told HT that percetange points on MIL courses will be given in the best of four. Officials said that this move will now exhort aspirants to take up modern Indian Languages. According to reports, 1,34,000 applications were registered last year and BA programme is considered as one of the most favourite courses among students.

Delhi University’s Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies was established in the year 1961. The Department had celebrated its Golden Jubilee in the year 2010-11. The department offers Master Programmes in Bengali, Comparative Indian Literature and Tamil, and Certificate – Diploma – Advanced Diploma courses in 11 Indian Languages.

Scholars from India and abroad are involved in the research programme in the field of Comparative Indian Literature, Folklore and Indian Languages and Literature, initiated by the Department. The Department has produced a good number of scholars in these fields during these years. The Master programme in Comparative Indian Literature has also come to limelight for its unique design and its relevance in the multi-lingual and multi-cultural situation of India, where a wide variety of literature are produced in different languages.

Department has also undertaken various initiatives under the ongoing UGC DRS assistance. Under this scheme, the thrust areas are Comparative Indian Literature, Translation Studies and Indian Folklore and Tribal lore. A series of National level seminars on these thrust areas have been organized during these years and few volumes are also to be published soon.