DU Admission 2022: Over 54,000 students secure seats in Delhi University colleges after first round

Nearly 54,000 students have sealed their admission in Delhi University this year by paying fees of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course allotted to them by the varsity.

The last date to pay DU admission fees for its undergraduate programmes after the first round of seat allocation is October 25. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them in the university’s first round of seat allocations, according to an official statement.

The statement said, as of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved. Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

The university has said candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. It said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, DU admissions for 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are underway on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on grade 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

With inputs from PTI

