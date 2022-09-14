DU Admission 2022: As per NIRF Rankings, check list of top colleges

DU Admission 2022: For the academic year 2022-23, the University of Delhi has started the application process for DU Undergraduate admissions. Interested candidates can apply. They have to register on the CSAS portal link – admission.uod.ac.in. Across 67 colleges, candidates can apply for Delhi University admissions to 79 UG programmes (including 206 combinations of B.A programmes).

It is pertinent to mention here that from this year onwards, DU UG admission will be based on the CUET entrance examination. Those who are willing to get admission to Delhi University can check the list of top Delhi University colleges. The ranking is as per NIRF. On the official website, the Education Ministry has released the NIRF 2022 rankings.

In the All India Rankings, as per NIRF Rankings 2022, Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University are the top colleges. Interestingly, fifth time in a row Miranda House has secured the first position.

Here are the top 5:

1 Miranda House (78.00)

2 Hindu College (71.86)

3 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (70.83)

4 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (70.46)

5 Kirori Mal College (68.53)

There are three phases of DU admission.

What is the first phase of DU admission?

The first phase has begun today. It will entail applying through the CSAS 2022 application form. It is available on the common portal. At the application stage, candidates will have to make a one-time (non-refundable) payment.

When will the second phase of DU admission begin?

After the CUET results are declared, the second phase of DU admissions will begin. The student will have to select the programme and college combination on the centralised CSAS portal.

Phase three: Allotment of seats

Third and the last phase will have an allotment of seats. It will have multiple rounds of admission and allotment. On the common admission portal, candidates will have to check the seat and colleges allotted to them.