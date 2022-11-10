DU Admission 2022: 3rd cut off list released for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 3rd Cut off list: The University of Delhi is ready to give admission to various undergraduate courses of its different colleges. As the regular students are awaiting the release of the 3rd merit list, at the same time, the university has released the 3rd cut off list for admission to B.A. programme and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB for the academic year 2022-2023.

The list of the 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 – B.A.(Prog), B.Com has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list for NCWEB followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download DU UG admission 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 for NCWEB?

Firstly, visit the official website of DU – du.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Press Release – 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 for NCWEB’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page where the cut offs of B.A. and B.A programme will be displayed

Download DU UG admission 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 for NCWEB and save it for future reference

Download DU UG admission 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 for BA Programme

Download DU UG admission 3rd Cut-Off List 2022-2023 for B.com

According to the notice released, the admission to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board has been started. The candidates can report to the respective college between November 10 to 11 till 11.59 PM. The details of the cut off percentage of marks at which admissions to above courses will be offered by the different centres of the board can be checked in the pasted hyperlinks.