DU Admission 2022: 2nd merit list released for seat allocation for UG programmes; Download at admission.uod.in

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has finally released the 2nd merit list for seat allocation for Undergraduate programmes. According to the reports, a total of 145 candidates have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them. The candidates who applied for DU Admission 2022 can visit the official website of DU to check the second merit list. The link to the DU UG Admission 2022 2nd merit list can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

According to the Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta, the candidates will have time until November 1 to accept the allotted seats. As many as 59,1000 candidates have already secured admission in the first round of seat allocations. Based on the list of first round, the university uploaded the second list. The candidates were allowed to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preference.

Nearly 60 Percent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher programme + college combination preference, a university officer said earlier. More than 25% of the 59100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.

How and where to download DU Admission 2022 2nd merit list?

To check the DU Admission 2022 2nd merit list, the candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website – du.ac.in.

Click on the candidate’s login

Now, enter your CUET, password, captcha code and click on the submit button

DU Admission 2022 2nd merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download DU Admission 2022 2nd merit list and save it for future reference

Direct Link to download du admission 2022 2nd merit list

The Delhi University has released the second merit list for the undergraduate admissions based on the preferences entered by the students for the undergraduate programme and college. The students must note that the seat allotment will be conducted based on the availability of seats after the first round of allotment.

According to the allotment schedule, the candidates can submit their online application admission fees in the allotted colleges till November 3. The placement of the candidates in any college will be based on their eligibility criteria and the document verification process done by the respective college.