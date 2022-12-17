DU Admission 2022-2023: Delhi University confirms admission to UG PG courses will end on Dec 31

DU Admission 2022-2023: Delhi University is going to close the admission process for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses on December 31. Also, the university will release the vacant seat list for special spot round admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes on December 18. Candidates will be able to register themselves online between December 19 to 20. The list of vacant seats under special spot round will be uploaded on the admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in.

According to a notice by the Registrar, Vikas Gupta, the last date for admission to all undergraduate and graduate programs in Delhi University for the academic year 2022-2023 has been declared as Saturday, December 31, 2022.

After numerous rounds of allocation, Delhi University (DU) has so far been able to fill about 63,900 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats available.

Candidates who applied through CSAS-2022-UG but were not accepted into a college on the date the special spot admission round was announced are eligible to participate, according to the university.

The candidate must select “Special Spot Admission” on his or her dashboard in order to be taken into consideration for the round, the university stated in another statement.

According to the notice, the admitted candidates will not be permitted to revoke their admission following the publication of the special spot admission round. Subject to seats being available, aspiring candidates would be able to select any of the programmes at the colleges that have been shortlisted. The candidates will be able to register themselves online between 19 to 20. After the completion of the admission process, the final list of allocation will be announced on December 22. The candidates will be able to accept the allocated seat till December 23.

The institution stated that an applicant would lose their eligibility for admission if they did not accept the seat that was allotted to them in the special spot admission round. During the special round, there won’t be an “upgrade” or “withdraw” option. The candidate will be required to accept admission in the seat assigned during the special spot admission round.