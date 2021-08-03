CBSE results out: Admission process begins at top colleges/universities; here’s how to register for DU, JNU, Calcutta University

Like last year, students will not be required to choose the college or course when they register.

DU admission 2021 updates: The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission into constituent undergraduate colleges. The process began on Monday to fill 70,000 seats. The last date to register on the varsity website is August 31. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at the varsity’s official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The university is likely to announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10, officials told The Indian Express. The window to update marks will be opened at a later stage, they said. One varsity official told The Indian Express that several state boards were yet to declare their results. The students will be given the option to update their marks at a later stage with the university opening a special window for the purpose.

Like last year, students will not be required to choose the college or course when they register. Once a student submits a filled-up form, they will become eligible to take admission to any college and course of their choosing, provided they meet its eligibility criteria, the officials said. The National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance test between September 26 and October 1.

Documents for DU UG course registration:

A passport size photograph

Scanned signature of student

A self-attested ID proof from among Aadhaar/voter ID/passport/PAN card/driving licence

Self-attested Class 10 certificate for proof of date of birth

Self-attested caste certificate

From the 2021-22 academic year, admissions to courses such as Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET.

Calcutta University admission 2021 updates: The University of Calcutta has also begun the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic year. The schedule is available at the varsity’s official website caluniv.ac.in.

Online admissions for undergraduate courses went live on August 2 with the last date for the application being August 20. The university will publish the first merit list on August 31, while the admission process will end on September 30. The first semester begins on October 1.

JNU admission 2021 updates: Jawaharlal Nehru University began its application process with the National Testing Agency on July 27. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE application forms are available on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNU is August 27.