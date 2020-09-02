Delhi University (DU) saw a near-lakh rise in applications for its Undergraduate (UG) courses, according to data released by the administration on Monday.

Amid uncertainties surrounding the virtual process of selection of candidates in Delhi University, some clarity has emerged. An Indian Express report today explained the selection and cut off process for admission to the colleges under Delhi University. According to the report, if the cut-off is announced, an applicant will be asked to select a college and course on the site to which they are qualified. If students make a choice, the data will go to the college department head and they will be forced to review all the records. If they’re satisfied, they’ll approve it and then go to the college’s Admission Committee convenor and eventually the principal. The student will be notified to pay the fee electronically after final approval, and the process is completed.

This year, Delhi University (DU) saw a near-lakh rise in applications for its Undergraduate (UG) courses, according to data released by the administration on Monday. Though DU had received 2,58 lakh applications in 2019, the number has jumped to 3,53 lakh this year.

At a time when COVID-19 has made the physical admission process difficult, the university is now ready to manage a record number of aspirants and work out how to make the whole admission process online while keeping it glitch-free.

Although it is impossible to tell for certain what could have contributed to it, the university administration claims that one principal explanation is that the portal of admission is open for longer than normal. Registration started on June 20, and was closed on August 31.

Data shows that the number of students applying from outside Delhi to DU has not really increased. Around 60 per cent of applicants are from outside the state this year.