DU admission 2019: Planning to get into Delhi University? All you need to know about top colleges

DU admission 2019: The board result season is finally over for most of the states and the admission process for varsities and colleges across the country is all set to begin. While the Delhi University admission process was supposed to begin in the mid of this month. However, the same was delayed by a few days due to an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which was done in order to realign DU’s admission process with the reevaluation process. Finally, the online admission process has begun and the same is likely to continue till June 14. Students can expect the first cut-off list to be released by June 20.

All those students who aim to pursue their Undergraduate or Postgraduation studies from the University of Delhi can rush to the official website of the varsity now to fill the form before the closure of the same. Check the below-mentioned ranking and decide what college you wish to apply for. The below mentioned ranks as as per the list of Best Colleges in India, National Institutional Ranking Framework 2019 that were announced earlier this year.

1. Miranda House

Established in 1948, the foundation stone of the Miranda House was laid down by Lady Edwina Mountbatten. It is a constituent college for women at Delhi University that offers programmes in science and liberal arts. The college offers 3 & 4-year Undergraduate programmes and 2 year PG programmes.

2. Hindu College

The Hindu College was established in 1899 and is one of the oldest institutions in Delhi. The college offers 3-year undergraduate and 2-year postgraduate programmes in Commerce, Social Sciences, Sciences and Humanities.

3. St. Stephen`s College

Established in 1881, the St Stephen’s College was ranked at number 4 by the NIRF ranking of 2019. It offers UG and PG courses in liberal arts and sciences along with placement opportunities.

4. Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Established in the year 1956 in the memory of Phoolan Devi (Lady Shri Ram) by her husband the late Lala Shri Ram, the Lady Shri Ram College for Women offers programmes like Bachelors of Arts (H), B.Com, BA, BSc, B.El.Ed, Journalism and Mass Communication (H), others. Placement opportunity is also provided to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

5. Shri Ram College of Commerce

Founded in 1926, the Shri Ram College of Commerce was established by Lala Shri Ram. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious college for Commerce and Economics. It offers Bachelors and Masters programmes in Commerce and Arts.

6. Hans Raj College

Established in the year 1948, the Hans Raj College was initially started for men but in 1978 it became co-educational. It now offers 3 Years UG Programs and 2 years PG Programmes Science, Liberal Arts, and Commerce.

7. Gargi College

Established in 1967, the Gargi College is one of the top colleges that is affiliated to the Delhi University. It is a college for women and it offers 3 & 4 years UG programs along with 2 years PG programs in Commerce, Arts and Humanities, Science and Education.

8. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Founded in 1959, the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was founded by the Sanatan Dharma Sabha. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA and MCom.

9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Established in the year 1990, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College was founded in the memory of renowned philosopher Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. It offers various undergraduate courses like Bachelor of Management Studies, B.Sc.(Hons.) Mathematics, B.A. Programme, among various others.

10. Kirori Mal College

Established in 1954, the Kirori Mal College offers undergraduate and graduate courses in science, arts, and commerce.

Apart from these above mentioned colleges, the other Delhi University colleges which are there in the list are – Sri Venkateswara College (Rank 11), Dyal Singh College (Rank 12), Lady Irwin College (Rank 13), Acharya Narendra Dev College (Rank 14), Jesus & Mary College (Rank 15), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (Rank 16), Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (Rank 17), Daulat Ram College (Rank 18), Maitreyi College (Rank 19) and Shyam Lal College (Rank 20).