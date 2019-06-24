DU admission 2019: Over 2.58 lakh students complete registration process, first cut-off on June 28

DU admission 2019: Under the newly-introduced EWS quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission.

Only one transgender candidate has submitted application for admission in the Delhi University, according to data provided by the varsity. As many as 36,7895 candidates registered on the varsity’s admission portal till June 22, of whom 2,58,388 proceeded ahead and made payments. According to the data, 84,021 female candidates and 68,457 male candidates applied for admission under the unreserved category. Under the Scheduled Tribe category, 4,044 male applicants and 3,056 female applicants applied for admission.

Over 17,000 male candidates and over 16,000 female candidates applied for admission under the SC quota. As many as 32,926 male candidates and 22,531 female candidates applied for admission under the Other Backward Class (OBC) non-creamy layer quota. Under the newly-introduced EWS quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. There will also be separate cut-offs for the EWS category.

As for the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and sports quota, the NCC was the top preference for candidates under the ECA, while football was the first preference for candidates under the sports quota, according to numbers shared by the Delhi University. Debate (English), quiz, fine arts, theatre were among the top five ECA quota that received the maximum applications.

Over 2,000 candidates applied for admission under the ECA quota for English debate, while 1,704, 1,626 and 1,563 aspirants chose quiz, fine arts and theatre as their ECA activities. The other activities that figured among the top 10 were music (vocal), NSS, creative writing, dance and debate (Hindi).

This year, there are 14 disciplines — creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, music instrumental (Indian), music instrumental (western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga — under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota. Under the sports quota, athletics, basketball, cricket and volleyball were among the top five sports chosen by candidates. Other sports that made it to the top 10 preferences were kabaddi, badminton, handball, taekwondo and kho-kho.

Twenty-seven sports are part of the sports quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports.

The DU had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after the Delhi High Court ordered it to follow the last year’s eligibility criteria for granting admission. The varsity said the first cut-off will be released on June 28, second on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20 for undergraduate courses.