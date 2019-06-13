DU admission 2019: From last date to cut-off list release date, here is what you should know

DU admission 2019: The last date to fill up the Delhi University online application form is June 14, i.e tomorrow. DU aspirants who are yet to apply for the admission process can visit the official website of the University now to fill the form. While the application process for Undergraduate Merit-based Courses will end on June 14, the entrance examination for selected Undergraduate Courses will take place between June 30 and July 6, 2019. Check the details mentioned below to know more. DU admission 2019: Schedule for Undergraduate Merit-based Courses Online Registration - May 30 to June 14 First Cut-off List - June 20 Second Cut-off List - June 25 Third Cut-off List - June 29 Fourth Cut-off List - July 4 Fifth Cut-off List - July 9 Note: Candidates need to note that the release of the third, fourth and fifth list is subjective and depends from college to college. Students will be given only 2 days after the release of the cut-off lists for the verification of online documents, approval of admission and payment of fee. In case, a candidate is unable to verify his\/her documents online then the same have to be submitted in original within one week of the last day of UG Admissions for forensic verification. DU admission 2019: DUET exam test centres 1. Ahmedabad 2. Bangalore 3. Bhopal 4. Bhubaneshwar 5. Chandigarh 6. Chennai 7. Delhi (NCR) 8. Guwahati 9. Hyderabad 10. Jaipur 11. Jammu 12. Kolkata 13. Mumbai 14. Nagpur 15. Patna 16. Ranchi 17. Trivandrum 18. Varanasi More about DUET 2019 The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2019 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University of Delhi for admission to entrance based selected Undergraduate, Postgraduate and MPhil\/ PhD Courses. It will be conducted across 18 centres in the country. In order to appear for the examination, the candidates must bring some important documents along with them to the test centre. These include- downloaded Admit Card, one passport size photograph, photo ID, and others.