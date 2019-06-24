DU admission 2019: Humanities a hit among Delhi University aspirants, BA (Hons) English draws maximum application

DU admission 2019: The BA(Hons) English course saw the maximum number of applications at 1,42,979, followed by BA(Hons) Political Science at 1,30,240 and BA Programme at 1,25,519, as per data available on DU admission website.

DU admission 2019: Humanities courses have emerged as the most sought after among the students seeking admission in the Delhi University, with BA (Hons) English drawing the maximum number of applications this year. The registrations process for DU, that culminated on June 22, saw a total of 3,67,895 registrations on the university’s portal, of whom 2,58,388 candidates actually proceeded and made payment.

The BA(Hons) English course saw the maximum number of applications at 1,42,979, followed by BA(Hons) Political Science at 1,30,240 and BA Programme at 1,25,519, as per data available on DU admission website. The BA (Hons) Economics was the fourth most popular course with 1,24,538 applications. The changed criteria for BA(Hons) Economics had come in for criticism from candidates.

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but this year it had been made mandatory for ‘Best of Four’, which meant it had to be part of the top four subjects, aggregate of which will be considered for admission. However, the Delhi High Court had intervened and directed that the varsity follow last year’s criteria.

The BA (Hons) History emerged the fifth most popular course, drawing 1,20,590 applications. The other courses that were among the top 10 were BA(Hons) Psychology,  BA(Hons) Journalism,  BA(Hons) Sociology and BA(Hons) Geography. The B.Com was the tenth popular course and received 106549 applications and was the only non-humanities course among the list.

