DU admission 2019: First cut-off list to be released on this date | Check schedule

DU admission 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday was directed by the Delhi High Court (HC) to extend the last date of application to Under Graduate courses to June 22. So, candidates who are yet to apply for admission at the varsity can fill in the applications now on the official website of Delhi University. It is to be noted that the first cut-off list prior to the extension of the application process was supposed to be released on June 20, the same will now be postponed by the varsity and the first cut-off list now is likely to be announced by the end of this month. According to an official, "We will have to study the order and make changes to the portal and other systems in place. The first cut-off was to be released on June 22 but now it will most likely come out by June 29 or 30. This would mean that the admission process will be delayed by 10 days." DU admission 2019: Schedule for Undergraduate Merit-based Courses (old dates) Online Registration \u2013 May 30 to June 14 First Cut-off List \u2013 June 20 Second Cut-off List \u2013 June 25 Third Cut-off List \u2013 June 29 Fourth Cut-off List \u2013 July 4 Fifth Cut-off List \u2013 July 9 This year over 3.40 lakh students has registered themselves for admission to the university till 11.44 pm on Friday. Out of the total number of registrations, 2,38,962 candidates have already made payments. In addition to this, the Delhi High Court directed Delhi University and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allow students to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at the varsity for the current academic session based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.