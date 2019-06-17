DU admission 2019: Delhi University releases revised eligibility criteria | Check details here

DU admission 2019: The Delhi University has released the revised eligibility criteria for various undergraduate courses that are offered by the varsity. These eligibility criteria will be an application for Undergraduate Admissions 2019-20 and they are based on the 2018-19 eligibility criteria, thus replacing the corresponding information in the Bulletin of Information for Undergraduate Admissions 2019-20. Students who wish to pursue higher education from the university are requested to check the revised eligibility criteria before filling the application forms. Earlier in the week, the Delhi High Court has directed the University to extend its registration deadline and allow students to apply for admission for the current academic session based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19. The revised criteria have been released because of this. DU admission 2019: Take a look at the revised Eligibility Criteria for various courses here- BA. (Hons.)- English An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic\/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed English in the qualifying exam and should include English for calculation of \u2018Best Four\u2019 percentage. B.A. (Hons.) Hindi An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. Applicants securing 40% marks in the aggregate and 50% marks in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honours Course. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic\/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed Hindi in the qualifying exam and should include Hindi for calculation of \u2018Best Four\u2019 percentage. Applicants who have passed the Intermediate Examination of an Indian University\/Board with at least 40% marks in the aggregate and also \u201cPrabhakar in Hindi\u201d shall be eligible for admission. B.A. (Hons.) Economics An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic\/elective subjects. The applicants must have studied and passed Mathematics at the qualifying exam for admission to B.A. (Honours) in Economics. B.Com. (Hons.) An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The applicant must have studied and passed Mathematics\/Business Mathematics at the qualifying examination for admission to B. Com. (Hons.). Selection shall be made on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination including one language and three best subjects as per the following: An aggregate of 45% or more in English\/Hindi and combination of best three among the following subjects: Mathematics, Accountancy, Economics and Business Studies\/ Commerce. B.Com. An aggregate of 40% marks in the qualifying examination. Selection shall be made on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination including one language and three best subjects as per the following: An aggregate of 40% or more in English\/Hindi and combination of best three among the following subjects: Mathematics, Accountancy, Economics and Business Studies\/ Commerce. B.A. (Hons.) Arabic\/Bengali \/Persian\/Punjabi \/ Sanskrit \/Urdu An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. Applicants securing 40% marks in the aggregate and 50% marks in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honours Course. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic\/elective subjects. For admission to Honours in any language course, advantage of 2% in the \u2018Best Four\u2019 percentage will be given to those applicants who have studied that particular elective language. In case the applicant has not studied a language at qualifying exam and is seeking admission to Honours in that language, deduction of 5% will be imposed on \u2018Best Four\u2019 percentage. B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science Mathematics, one language and two other subjects listed as academic subjects Should have secured a) 60% or more marks in Mathematics b) 60% or more marks in aggregate of four subjects including Mathematics, one language and two other subjects listed as Academic Subjects. The admission would be based on the aggregate of marks scored in class XII in best four academic subjects inclusive of one language, Mathematics and two out of Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science\/ Informatics Practices. The students from other streams, (with Mathematics in Class XII), will have a disadvantage of 2% in aggregate of required four subjects, i.e. Mathematics + one language + two academic subjects from those streams. Note: To check the full list of revised Eligibility Criteria visits the official website of DU at du.ac.in.