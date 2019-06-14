DU admission 2019: Delhi HC directs varsity to extend application last date to June 22

Published: June 14, 2019 8:59:39 PM

DU admission 2019: The petitions, two PILs and a plea by a student, have contended that students have been caught unawares as the eligibility criteria for some courses had been changed a day before the opening of registration on May 30.

The Delhi High Court Friday allowed students to apply for admission to Under Graduate courses in Delhi University based on last year’s eligibility criteria. A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh directed the university to extend the application date to June 22. The registration for admission to DU commenced on May 30 and according to the plan it was to end on June 14.

The petitions, two PILs and a plea by a student, have contended that students have been caught unawares as the eligibility criteria for some courses had been changed a day before the opening of registration on May 30.

