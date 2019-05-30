DU admission 2019: Delhi University application process starts at du.ac.in | All you need to know

DU admission 2019: The wait is finally over for students as the University of Delhi has finally announced the commencement of admissions to Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and other courses at du.ac.in. Candidates who were waiting patiently for the application forms to be released can rush to the official website now to check the details of admission. The DU admissions have commenced at a time when the results of most of the state and central board have been declared. The Delhi University has announced the admission process for UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes for the academic year 2019-2020. It is important to note that the registration process to all of the above-mentioned process is completely online for all categories and all quotas. Check the details below to know more. DU admission 2019: Online registration date 1. Under-graduate (UG) programmes : May 30, 2019 2. Post-graduate (PG) programmes : June 30, 2019 3. Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security & Law : June 30, 2019 4. M.Phil \/ PhD programmes : June 30, 2019 According to recent notification released by the varsity, it is to be noted that Open Day sessions will be organised by the Dean Students' Welfare Office on the following date - 1. May 31, 2019, June 3 and 8, 2019 - 10 AM to 1.30 PM: Conference Centre, North Campus, Gate No 4 2. June 4, 6, 7 and 10 - 10 AM to 1.30 PM: Kamla Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Ramlal Anand College, Zakir Hussain Delhi College and Maharaja Agrasen College The candidates who are aspiring to study in Delhi University can attend the Open Day programme along with their parents in order to understand the process of admission. In addition to this, the Delhi University this year is also considering providing full scholarships to students whose both parents are either deceased They will also provide half fee waiver to those students in whose family the earning member is deceased so that he\/she could cover their college\/ University fee.