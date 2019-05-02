DU admission 2019: CBSE results to impact cut-off? Delhi University to announce admission dates by next week

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 10:32:21 PM

DU admission 2019: Students take note as the University of Delhi is likely to announce admission dates by next week.

DU admission, DU admission 2019, du forms 2019, du.ac.in, Delhi University, Delhi University admission 2019, Du cut offs, du admission form 2019, du admission 2019 date, du admission portal, du colleges, education newsDU admission 2019!

DU admission 2019: The Delhi University is likely to announce its admission dates by next week, officials said Thursday. With the Central Board Of Secondary Education declaring Class 12 results on Thursday, within 28 days after holding examinations, officials said it will help in the smooth conduct of the admission process. The CBSE results might also have an impact on the DU cut-off since almost 90 per cent of the students applying to the varsity are from the Board.

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 91.87 in the Class 12 CBSE examinations, an increase of 2.87 percentage points compared to the last year. The admissions committee, which is working out the modalities, might finalise the dates of admission soon and announce it by next week. Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Admissions recommended a proposal to provide relaxation to students from rural background and government schools in order to avert enlarging ratios among rural-urban students in the varsity, officials said.

Also read| CBSE result 2019: Who is Hansika Shukla? Meet Class 12 topper who lost 100% by just 1 mark

The Standing Committee also agreed upon two more things — medium of entrance exams should be in Hindi and English and the ward quota of teaching and non-teaching staff of DU must be increased in the ratio of overall increased seats. The recommendations of the Standing Committee will be forwarded to the varsity’s Academic Council, officials added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. DU admission 2019: CBSE results to impact cut-off? Delhi University to announce admission dates by next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition