DU admission 2018: MPhil, PhD seats to go vacant in Delhi University? How UGC’s new norms will impact students

DU admission 2018: With the new norm in place, many MPhil, PhD seats are likely to go vacant this year.

DU admission 2018: With the MPhil, PhD admissions session beginning this year, the University of Delhi has began the implementation of UGC’s new norm that provides for no extra relaxation for SC, ST or OBC candidates. With the new norm in place, many MPhil, PhD seats are likely to go vacant this year. The new norm for MPhil and PhD admission was proposed by the University Grants Comission (UGC) back in 2017, while it was passed by the DU’s Academic and Executive Councils (EC) in 2017. For the first time, the new norms are being practised for admission this year.

According to the new rules, a PhD/MPhil candidate will have to score atleast 50% marks in the entrance examination in order to be eligible for the admission process at the varsity. In addition to this norm, no extra relaxation has been given to any SC, ST or OBC candidate. Students who fail to score at least 50% will not be able to appear for the interview round.

According to an Indian Express report, since the eligibility criteria for the PhD/MPhil admission has been kept so high, there are only a handful of students who have been able to make it past the entrance examination round. As per the information mentioned on the official website of Delhi University, there are a total of 35 general category seats for PhD in Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies. Of these, some are reserved for students who qualify NET and JRF, while the others are left for candidates to fill via the entrance examination.

This year, only 8 students have been able to actually qualify the examination, out of which 7 belong to the general category and 1 candidate belongs to the OBC category. Similar is the case with other subjects under PhD and MPhil this year.

Uma Devi, a Tamil teacher at the Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies department, told IE, “This is going to be a problem. Students score poorly because many applicants are from other departments. The questions were focused on English and comparative literature… 50% in the entrance cannot be a criterion for eligibility. The situation is similar in the MPhil programme. The university needs to do something about it or many seats will go vacant.”

Discussing the new norms, VK Dixit, head of the adult education department, said, “There is no relaxation of marks for students in the reserved category, due to which this situation has arisen. Since it is a university ordinance, we cannot violate it.”