DU Admission 2018 LIVE updates: Delhi University online registration begins for UG courses at du.ac.in, check last date

DU Admission 2018 LIVE updates: Delhi University started the admission procedure for undergraduate courses yesterday (May 15) on the official website- du.ac.in. The premier university started the online registration process for admission to over 50,000 undergraduate programmes that are affiliated with it. The registration process will continue till June 7. Students can register on official website www.du.ac.in or on www.du.ac.in/ug. The homepage of University of Delhi has a link for UG admissions.

This year, the admission registration portal for the nine entrance-based profession courses will be integrated with the centralized admission website. Earlier, there were two separate registration portals for entrance-based professional courses and merit-based UG courses. For online registration, students will have to register on du.ac.in. As per the university, the undergraduate admission website is tab/mobile friendly.

Here are DU Admissions 2018 LIVE updates:

How to register ONLINE for DU Admissions 2018:

Step 1: Students have to log into the official website of University of Delhi- du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission portal link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to “NEW APPLICANT SIGN UP”.

Step 4: Click on “New Registration” link.

Step 5: Enter details like Name, email id, mobile number and Register.

Step 6: After this candidates can log on to undergraduate admission portal so as to complete the online registration form with their details related to personal, academic and bank.

Step 7: After this student are required to apply to enter details in nine sections depending on their interests in programmes and quotas.

More about DU Admission 2018:

All the information regarding Delhi University admission will be available on the official website of the university – www.du.ac.in. There are 56,000 seats in the Delhi University for which over 1 lakh students apply every year. A total of 66 colleges are affiliated to DU that offers UG courses. These nine entrance-based undergraduate courses of DU are Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.el Ed), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: BSc (PE, HE & S), BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), and BA (Hons) Music.