DU admission 2018: Higher cut offs likely; Journalism, English courses see over 100 applicants per seat

Only six colleges in the DU have Journalism (Hons) course and there are 229 seats on offer. Last year the course features in the top 10 most sought after subjects.

DU admission 2018: Studying in Delhi University is a dream for every aspirants and cut offs generally soars every year. The competition is stiff and subjects like journalism, Psychology and English have contenders ranging from 55 to 348 per seat. According to an Indian Express report, there are 55 contenders for per seat in English (Hons). In Psychology (Hons) and BA (Hons) journalism, the number soars to 159 and 348 contenders respectively, as per the report.

Total 11 colleges offer Psychology (Hons) course and have 475 seats. Delhi university has released the number of applications for each course at the undergraduate level was released by the Delhi University on Tuesday. The most number of applications — 1,26,327 — were received for the English (Hons) course. English (Hons) course is offered in 48 of 63 colleges in the university.

A journalism teacher at Kamala Nehru College said applications for this course have increased as candidates see the job potential. “For English (Hons), everybody wants to apply as there are social factors involved… But most students don’t know that it involves studying literature,” deputy dean students welfare (DSW) Gurpreet Singh Tuteja said.

Political Science (Hons) saw the third highest number of applications. Reports say around 37 students are vying for one seat. Among science courses, BSc (Hons) Mathematics and BSc (Hons) Chemistry are the most popular, with 35 and 66 contenders for each seat respectively. Overall the university has 56,000 seats and number of applications have been received is over 2 lakh. Professors and academics are predicting higher cut-offs for courses.