DU Admission 2018: Form, admission process, eligibility criteria, website; all you need to know

DU Admission 2018: The registration for Delhi University will start from next week.

DU Admission 2018: Delhi University (DU) is set to start its admission process for the academic session 2018-19 from next week. The registration for admissions for a few courses is done on the merit basis while entrance exam is conducted for others. This year, the admission registration portal for the nine entrance-based profession courses will be integrated with the centralized admission website. Earlier, there were two separate registration portals for entrance-based professional courses and merit-based UG courses.

These nine entrance-based undergraduate courses of DU are Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.el Ed), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: BSc (PE, HE & S), BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), and BA (Hons) Music.

Last year, the registration process for all the undergraduate courses of Delhi University had started in the first week of April and went on till the third week of April. The first cut off list was released in the last week of June.

The new formula for converting grades into marks is 9.5. (to get % add the grade point to the number of subjects and multiply the number obtained with 9 or 9.5.) The grading system was started in 2016 for the batch of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

DU admission 2018 admission process and forms:

If the reports are to be believed, DU admission process for UG will start next week. The forms will also be available from the same date.

The candidates can apply for more than one course but will have to submit separate application fee for each course. They will also be asked to upload scanned images of passport size photograph, signature, self-attested ID proof, self-attested copy of caste certificate and self-attested copy of 10th passing certificate in the prescribed format.

DU Admission 2018 eligibility criteria for UG courses:

1. BMS/B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics/BBA (FIA) – Candidate should have passed/appearing 12th examination by securing 60% in four papers including English, Mathematics and other two subjects from the list of elective subjects as approved by the University of Delhi (55% for SC, ST, CW and PwD categories). Candidates applying for improvement in 2018 shall not be eligible for admission.

2. B.Tech (Information technology & Mathematical Innovation) – 10 + 2 examination with Mathematics. Minimum 60 % in four subjects (including mathematics), 54% for OBC, 57% for PwD/ CW category and passing marks for SC/ST.

3. B.A. (Hons.) Humanities & Social Science – Passed /appearing 10+2 examination. Minimum marks criteria applicable as B.Tech (Information technology & Mathematical Innovation).

4. Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EL.Ed) – 12th passed/appearing with minimum 50% aggregate marks.

5. Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.) – 12th passed/appearing with at least 45% aggregate marks (The aggregate marks will be determined on the basis of one language and three best subjects).

6. B.A. (Hons.) Multi Media & Mass Communication – Minimum qualification is 12th passed/appearing with 75% aggregate of best four including 85% in English (for general category). This course is only for women candidates.

DU admission 2018 cut off date:

The first cutoff is likely to come out in the second week of June. The other cut-offs will come after that.

DU Admission 2018 website:

All the information regarding Delhi University admission will be available on the official website of the university – https://www.du.ac.in/du/.

There are 56,000 seats in the Delhi University for which over 1 lakh students apply every year. A total of 66 colleges are affiliated to DU that offer UG courses. Since many state boards have already started declaring results, the DU admission committee should start the registration process for merit-based course very soon as well.