DU admission 2018: Delhi University’s message to colleges – ‘Keep cut-offs realistic’

The University of Delhi, which houses the most sought-after colleges for students across India, on Thursday advised its colleges to keep cut-offs for admission “realistic” this year.

DU admission 2018: With all major board examination results announced by the various state boards across the country, the admission fever among aspirants is on in full glory. The University of Delhi, which houses the most sought after colleges for studentsd across India, on Thursday advised its colleges to keep cut-offs for admission “realistic” this year. This statement by the varsity comes after it stated that not more than 20% seats are filled even after the first three cut-off lists are declared.

The University further said that this trend is becoming more common among less popular colleges. In order to ensure that the same trend does not repeat itself this year, the colleges have been urged to keep their cut-offs realistic. The University further said that they will soon provide an interface between all the colleges which will enable them to view the cut-offs set by all 60 colleges, The Indian Express reported today.

With the help of this new interface, colleges will be able to decide their cutoffs by viewing what other colleges set. This interface will be exclusively provided to them. While talking about seats left vacant in the past in less popular colleges, the report quoted officials as saying that there have been several instances in the past where less popular colleges have set higher cut-offs as compared to the more popular ones. They further said that these unrealistic cut-offs thus create a situation where these seats would go vacant for several lists.

M K Pandit, chairman of the admission advisory committee said, “On analyzing data of the past few years, we saw that hardly 20% of all seats are filled in the first three cut-off lists. Through the interface, colleges can check cut-offs and determine their own list. This is only advisory in nature.” This statement was made by Pandit while addressing a gathering on Thursday that included principals and representatives of over 60 colleges at the conference centre.

While talking about the reason behind these unrealistic cut-offs, officials said that high school and class 12 board examination results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with many other state boards have led to these hights of these cut-offs.

On Monday, the increase in the first cut-off list of St Stephen’s College indicated that this trend might soon catch other colleges as well. The cut-off for Commerce stream students who wish to pursue a course in Economics is 98.75.