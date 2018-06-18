DU Admission 2018: Aspirants alert! What do after Delhi University cut offs are released?

DU admission 2018: While students are already filled with anxiety wishing to get admitted to the best DU college, they are worried about what the cut-off list this year might bring.

DU cut-off 2018: The University of Delhi is all set to release the first cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses at du.ac.in tomorrow. While students are already filled with anxiety wishing to get admitted to the best DU college, they are worried about what the cut-off list this year might bring. Ahead of the release of the university’s first list, here are certain things that students will need to do once all the lists are out. Students will then have to select the right college for themselves post the announcement of the lists. Mentioned below are certain steps that students need to follow-

Step 1: The first step that students need to take is to check the cut-off list of course and colleges of their choice on the official website of the university

Step 2: Now, login to the portal on the official website of Delhi University, select the appropriate course and college

Step 3: Once selected, the admission application form for the same will be generated

Step 4: Now candidates need to proceed to the college of their choice for admission along with their original and self-attested photocopies of documents.

Step 5: Candidates now need to pay the admission fee online using the link available in the dashboard

Step 6: Once the payment has been done, the admission process for that particular college has been completed

DU admission 2018: List of document needed-

(i) Class X board examination certificate

(ii) Class X mark-sheet (in case of Central Board of School Education (CBSE), mark sheet and certificate are same)

(iii) Class XII mark-sheet

(iv) Class XII provisional certificate and/or original certificate

(v) Recent character certificate, issued either by the principal of school last attended or Class — I gazetted officer

(vi) If applicable, SC/ST/people with disability/CW/KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

(vii) If applicable other backward class (OBC) (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant) must be in the central list issued by https://ncbc.nic.in

(viii) Transfer certificates from school/college, as well as Migration certificate from board/university, are required from students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

(ix) At least two passport size self-attested photographs of the student Complete the formalities in the college.

Note: If you wish to apply to a different college or course, you will then have to cancel your admission online, and pay the requisite admission cancellation/withdrawal fee. Visit the official website of DU for more updates.