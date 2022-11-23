DU council approves second-sem syllabi of four-year undergraduate programmes

The University of Delhi’s Academic Council has approved the second semester syllabi of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, an official statement said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. As per it, resolutions in this regard were put forward during the meeting.

In the meeting, the council discussed the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons).

“The Academic Council has approved the syllabi of the second semester of undergraduate courses,” a council member said. The matter will now be taken up by the varsity’s Executive Council, its top decision-making body, the statement added.

In addition, the varsity had earlier approved only the first-year syllabi. A new curriculum has been implemented from the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

With inputs from PTI.

