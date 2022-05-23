DU academic council member alleges Kalindi college for ‘irregularities’, seeks inquiry

A Delhi University’s academic council member has written to Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor and governing body of Kalindi College alleging ‘misappropriation of public funds, illegalities and irregularities’ by its principal and administration.

Naveen Gaur, the elected member of DU’s Academic Council, called for a free, fair, impartial and time-bound public enquiry into the functioning of the Kalindi college administration and into the conduct of its officiating Principal Prof. Naina Hasija. “It is in sheer violation of rules and provisions, intentionally, deliberately and purposefully,” Gaur said.

Gaur alleged there are numerous instances of harassment of college employees, the governing body being bypassed in decision-making, and information “deliberately being suppressed” from the body.

In addition, he accused Naina Hasija of ‘manipulating’ official records, deliberate mala fide suppression of the IAO report from the governing body by misusing the position of member-secretary of the college governing body as principal, and abatement of pecuniary benefit for the self, and consequent defrauding of the institution and the public.

Gaur also accused the officiating principal of appointing an auditor for the college without following due procedure and care. “It seems the appointment was made without taking the mandatory approvals from authorities concerned, raising the suspicion of collusion and corruption. If so, this is a serious breach of the procedures that jeopardizes the fair financial regulatory mechanism of the college.” Gaur urged in the letter.

He said the officiating principal of Kalindi College should be sent on leave or removed from the office pending completion of the inquiry.

With inputs from PTI.

