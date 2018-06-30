DU 3rd cut-off list: Colleges reopen admissions to popular courses

DU 3rd Cut-off list: Over 33,000 admissions have already taken place till second cut-off to over 56,000 seats available in 63 DU colleges.

DU 3rd cut-off list: The Delhi University colleges have released the third cut-off list with many eminent colleges not issuing cut-offs for some courses anymore. However, the admission for some popular courses that had closed after the first cut off has reopened in the third cut-off list released on Friday due to extensive intra-DU migration. Courses such as Economic (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Chemistry (Hons) have been reopened in various colleges.

Economic(H) is again being offered to the students at Lady Shri Ram College at 97.5% after students withdrew their admission in the second cut-off list and moved to North Campus colleges. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College has reopened the course at 92.50%. Gargi has also reopened its political science course at 94% whereas Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) and Hindu Colleges have reopened chemistry at 92.67% and 96.66%, respectively. Shaheed Bhagat Singh College offered Mathematics and BCom at 94.50%.

Admissions under the third list will commence from today and continue on Monday and Tuesday. In regular shift colleges, verification of documents and approval of admissions will be done from 9.30 to 1.30 pm whereas evening shift colleges will be doing the admissions from 4 pm to 7 pm. Candidates will be allowed to make the fee payment till Wednesday noon.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed cut-offs for its courses for general category. Many colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. These colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College and Daulat Ram. Due to high cut off the margin of colleges like Kirori Mal and Hansraj, seats are still vacant which they hope to fill up by the third cut-off list.