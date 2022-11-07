DTU Innovation collaborates with Incubation Foundation  to promote entrepreneurship

Delhi Technological University (DTU) has collaborated with Incubation Foundation to promote entrepreneurship and do research in edtech and metaverse, as per an official statement. Furthermore, Fun2Do Labs Private Limited is an edtech startup which aims to help universities and colleges across the country with promoting entrepreneurship.

As part of the agreement, both the institutions want to promote entrepreneurship at Delhi Technological University (DTU). In addition, Fun2Do Labs will conduct mentoring sessions for startups being incubated at DTU. “Both the parties may conduct joint hackathons. Startups based at the incubator may also do joint research with Fun2Do Labs on edtech and metaverse,” the statement said.

“Entrepreneurship has become the sought after career option for youngsters. With its vast knowledge base and extensive research on startup best practices will act as a catalyst in this process,” Saurabh Jain, founder of Fun2Do Labs, said.

The MoU between the two is to recognise each other’s strengths and cooperation in mutual research on edtech and metaverse. Mentoring programmes for budding entrepreneurs will be conducted.

