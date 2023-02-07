DSSSB to recruit teachers, non-teaching staff in govt-aided schools: Officials

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the recruitment and appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-aided schools through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to curtail “malpractices”, Raj Niwas officials said.

The board will assign a three-member panel to the selection committees of the government-aided schools against every vacancy to be filled, they said.

“This would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions,” a statement from the LG office said. It added that the LG has directed the Delhi Government’s education department to follow the laid down procedure in this regard.

They said there are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments have been done from time to time. “While the DSER, 1973 provides for a selection committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these committees for teachers and clerical staff,” the statement said.

This often leads to non-transparency, corruption and nepotism by the Government nominee in the selection of the candidates, the statement noted. It further added that the said provisions shall be optional for government-aided minority schools.

With inputs from PTI