DSEU to consider giving weightage to CUET scores from next year

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) would consider giving a certain weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate courses from the next academic year. “The university would not admit students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses through the CUET this academic year,” Neharika Vohra, vice chancellor, DSEU said.

Established in 2020, DSEU did not adopt the CUET this academic year and is admitting students on the basis of a profiling test called Personality, Entrepreneurial Mindset and General Ability Test (PEG).

“This year, we are not going to adopt the CUET because it is late for us. The admission process (for UG courses) has already started. We will look at giving a certain weightage to the CUET in addition to everything else next year,” she added.

However, the university is yet to decide how much weightage would be given to CUET scores.

The last date for registering for the CUET was May 22.

On admitting students to PG courses through the CUET, Vohra stated, “On CUET PG, we would take a policy decision next year.” In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that CUET scores, and not grade12 scores, would be mandatory for admission to UG courses in the country’s 45 central universities. The universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Later, the UGC wrote to education ministers of all the states and union territories urging them to get public-funded universities on board for adopting the CUET for UG admissions. Last week, the UGC also introduced the CUET for PG courses from this year.

DSEU was established by the Delhi government to equip students with skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to the university website. It is recognised as a state university by the UGC.

With inputs from PTI.

