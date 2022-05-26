DSEU to add six new campuses, increasing seat strength by 800 across courses

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to add six new campuses this academic year that will increase the seat strength by 800 across courses. “In the first batch started last year, 6,000 students, including those in diploma programmes, were admitted. We have 35 different programmes in total,” Neharika Vohra, vice chancellor, DSEU, said.

Accrding to Vohra, the university will also launch several new undergraduates and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23 and will admit around 7,000 students this year.

“We have 15 campuses at present and six more campuses are being readied to be taken over. They are small campuses. We are increasing around 800 seats in total this academic year. Last year, we admitted 6,000 students and this year we will have 6,800 to 7,000,” the vice-chancellor said.

Elaborating on the new programmes, Vohra stated two UG programmes related to emergency medical technology and dialysis technology has started. Besides these, four new bachelor’s programmes will start by end of this year.

“Both the courses have 60 seats each. Their classes will begin in June. We are also starting four other bachelor’s programmes, including Bachelor in Hospital Management, Bachelor in Optometry and Bachelor in Autosales. Optometry is the large programme with 180 seats, which is being done in partnership with Lenskart,” she added.

Vohra asserted that the new programmes will not be “very expensive” and will have a very reasonable fee structure. She also said the university is doubling the seats in the engineering programme as well.

Among the postgraduate courses, the university has started three new MTech programmes and further planning to launch PhD programmes in four subjects –computer application, computer science and IT, tool and dye and mechanical engineering. It is also planning to start a post-graduate diploma programme in digital marketing in December.

“We have started three new MTech programmes this year. In the MTech programmes, we are taking twenty students each but we will be offering fellowship to all of them. We haven’t decided on the number of seats (in these PhD programmes). However, we will not take more than 20 students,” Vohra said.

With inputs from PTI.

