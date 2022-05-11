DSEU plans to create spaces for students from multiple backgrounds, says vice-chancellor

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) aims to create spaces for students from different backgrounds to study and make progress in different fields, Neharika Vohra, vice-chancellor, said in an event on Spanish Language Day at Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Rohini Campus.

Present in the event were Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba among others. Addressing the event, Vohra said DSEU will look at creating cooperation with Cuba to bring the best for DSEU students in their various fields of study.

“About four months ago, these students of BA Spanish had put their trust in us and towards this programme, and today seeing them perform with such ease makes me proud that we have carried their trust with full responsibility. The diversity of our country has been a matter of pride to me as a citizen,” she said.

Vohra further added that Indians have the unconscious competence of ensuring people from varied backgrounds coexist and make space for each other’s development and growth. The DSEU admission process for BA Spanish for academic year 2022-23 shall begin soon, the varsity said.

“The efforts that the university has put in towards this friendship is crucial and we look forward to working with DSEU and providing the youth of both countries the opportunity for learning the cultures, appreciating the diversity, through numerous initiatives,” Marin said.