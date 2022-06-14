DSEU offers 1,600 jobs to graduating students during three-day placement drive

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has offered over 1,600 job offers by different companies to graduating students during a three-day placement drive organised in May 2022, the Delhi government said in a statement. Over 1,500 graduating students of different disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, computer, electronics and communication engineering, and business application, attended the ‘Job Utsav’ in May.

According to the statement, more than 26 companies, including Bajaj Motors, Caparo Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, LG Electronics, Paramount Surgimed, JTEKT, Policy Bazaar and Knorr-Bremse took part in the placement drive organised in partnership with Nandi Foundation.

“This was the first time a job and apprenticeship fair was organised. The students have done exceptional in their interviews. I’m happy to share that over 1,600 jobs and offers have been made to the participating students,” the officials said.

“This was only the first of many. We are aligning our partnerships and will leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum support to our students to get the best placements,” Neharika Vohra, vice-chancellor, DSEU, said.

With inputs from PTI.

