DSEU launches software programming course for women and trans women

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has launched its residential course in software programming in a bid to make skilling aspirational, accessible and inclusive for women and trans women, it said on Tuesday. The program will be run in collaboration with NavGurukul, a non-profit organization, the university said in a statement.

The versity has said that it is a fully-funded residential 20-month advanced diploma course. The course will provide girls and trans women an opportunity to learn and grow in the technical world through a six-month-long training period, the statement said.

The programme has 84 students in its first batch. It was inaugurated by Atishi, chairperson, Standing Committee on Education and MLA from Kalkaji constituency.

“We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where Google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what one can and cannot study. With this programme in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in the tech world,” Atishi said.

With inputs from PTI.

