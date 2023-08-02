scorecardresearch
DSEU launches short-term advance certificate courses for electronics sector

These industry-aligned courses grant NSQF 5 and 6 levels, including 75 hours of theory classes at the DSEU campus.

Written by FE Education
Designed by FITT, IIT Delhi, these Advance certificate courses have been launched in collaboration with Industry Partner, Elios Healthcare.
Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), in collaboration with Elios Healthcare announced the launch of two short-term certificate courses for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector from this academic session. The courses were officially launched by Ashok Kumar Nagawat, vice-chancellor, DSEU along with M A Khan, campus director, DSEU Okhla-II Campus, Sabbar Tousif, MD, Elios Healthcare, Rai Umraopati Ray, course head, ESDM and Amit Sinha, consultant, Centre of Excellence (CoE), Agri.

These industry-aligned courses grant NSQF five and six levels, including 75 hours of theory classes at the DSEU campus, and a paid on-the-job training of 225 hours, culminating in assured job placements for the students, an official release said. The courses will start at DSEU Okhla II Campus, under the Centre of Excellence Agriculture (CoE Agri).

“Through these courses, we aim to empower the youth with the necessary skills to excel in this rapidly evolving sector,” Nagawat said.

About 100 students have already enrolled for these courses and over 50 plus companies from across the country have shown interest to offer on-job-training (paid) and job offers to the students of these courses, the release added.

The certificate courses in ESDM offer intensive training in areas such as ESDM, Semiconductor, IC design, PCB design and fabrication, Embedded systems, and more. The programme also includes on-the-job training, providing students with real-world experience and enhancing their employability.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 18:05 IST

