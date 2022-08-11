DSEU inaugurates four medical laboratories on its Dwarka campus

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has inaugurated four medical laboratories providing students with an opportunity to learn with the help of new-age equipment on the Dwarka campus on Wednesday.

The laboratories have been set up by Metropolis Healthcare under a collaboration with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and designed for students of Bachelors of Science. Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) programme, an official statement said.

“Metropolis Healthcare has donated equipment worth nearly Rs 60 lakh for setting up four fully-equipped laboratories at DSEU’s Dwarka campus. This partnership shall reap dual benefits – ensure students have access to better, high-quality equipment during their programme duration, which are currently utilised across the diagnostic industry,” the Delhi government said in an official statement.

According to Neharika Vohra, vice chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, the new laboratories will benefit 360 students of the Dwarka campus across the three-year programme.

Furthermore, the varsity had introduced a Bachelors of Science in MLT in partnership with Metropolis Healthcare Limited. The programme brings into focus an array of opportunities for students to acquire skills in the field of allied medical sciences, particularly diagnostics. This is amongst the 11 flagship degree programmes that the skill varsity started in its first academic year (2021).

Metropolis Healthcare under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will be executing this project with the DSEU that will aid, grow, impart training and ensure industry-aligned career development of the students.

“We look forward to creating a safe space for the students to work on developing and nurturing their skills in the Medical Lab Sciences domain in a controlled, supervised environment,” she said in a statement.

Also Read: Assam CM issues directives for smooth conduct of recruitment examinations

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn