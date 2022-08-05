DSEU collaborates with ISS Facility Services India to train students

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISS Facility Services India to train students who are enrolled in the BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) programme.

As part of the agreement, the company aims to assist Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) with curriculum advisory, faculty and staff development workshops, internships, and placement support along with six scholarships to high-performing and needy students, the ISS Group said in an official statement.

“ISS India also opened a facility management lab at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) campus which will complement the skill development process with the tools and technology required for the sector,” it further added.

According to Neharika Vohra, vice chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the collaboration will help the students gain hands-on experience.

“Experiential learning has been our go to tool while emphasising on the need of viewing higher education from the lens of teaching as per the industry and market needs,” she said.

“ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group), has today signed an MoU with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to train students enrolled in BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) Programme,” the ISS Group said.

The vice chancellor said the skill labs that ISS is setting up for the students focuses on training them on emerging technologies in the hygiene management sector. “We look forward to extending this learning experience for our students with the support of ISS,” she added.

