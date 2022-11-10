Dropout nearly doubled in Assam primary schools in FY’22

Drop out rates in Assam’s primary schools have almost doubled in 2021-22, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 and identification of fake students’ rolls, Ranoj Pegu, state Education Minister, said on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

However, the dropout rate at the secondary level has declined to 20.3% in 2021-22 from 31% in 2020-21, he said. The dropout rate in lower primary schools is 6.02 in 2021-22, up from 3.3% the previous year, the minister said, quoting the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data.

The statement further added that in the case of upper primary schools, the dropout rate was 4.6% in 2020-21 and 8.8% in 2021-22. The number of total dropout students is 1,29,543. These out-of-school children cover 1,01,602 dropout children and 27,941 never enrolled children, who were identified through a survey, the minister said.

“Increasing dropout rate is a national phenomenon. Due to the Covid pandemic, the entire education system, mostly the primary education suffered a lot and resulted in school dropout,” he said.

Pegu further added that many schools were uploading fake student enrolment figures on the UDISE portal in order to get various benefits like inflated mid-day meal allocation, more money for free school uniforms and textbooks.

“To avoid merger or closure of a particular school for low student enrolment, many schools uploaded inflated enrolment on the portal of UDISE directly. Keeping this in view, we started a massive drive for data purification of UDISE,” he said.

On the abolishment of 8,000 vacant posts of permanent government school teachers, the Education Minister said it was done for financial neutrality and discipline as a larger number of contractual faculty members are already working through the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Assam asks madrasas to provide location, teachers information to govt by Dec 1

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn