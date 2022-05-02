Drop out students can appear for exam to complete their degree, says DU on its centenary celebration

The Delhi University has announced on Monday that students who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time ‘centenary’ chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.

The opportunity has been given to the dropout students in view of the Delhi University’s year long centenary celebrations that has been started on May 1, 2022.

“Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional course students who took regular courses, Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), School of Open Learning (SOL) and External Cell will be able to apply for registration. The former students can submit their registration forms for centenary chance examination by June 14, 2022,” Dean of Examination, DU said.

All the faculties, departments, colleges and centres under Delhi university have been asked to complete the confirmation and verification process of registration forms filled by such students by June 20, 2022.

“The former students can also fill their registration form by using the online students’ portal link of Delhi University. After filling the registration form, the students can keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication,” the official order said.

It further added that provisional admit cards will be issued after confirmation of the registration form by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.

With inputs from PTI.

